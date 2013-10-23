MADRID Oct 23 Cristiano Ronaldo continued his blistering start to Real Madrid's Champions League campaign when he struck twice in a 2-1 win at home to 10-man Juventus on Tuesday that put Real firmly in charge of Group B.

The Portuguese forward's double took his goal tally in Europe's elite club competition to seven in three appearances this season, his first coming when he rounded Juve goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and finished superbly from a tight angle in the fourth minute at the Bernabeu.

Spain forward Fernando Llorente levelled for the visitors in the 22nd minute before the referee ruled Giorgio Chiellini had impeded Sergio Ramos in the penalty area at a freekick and Ronaldo put away the 29th-minute spot kick.

Italy centre back Chiellini had a night to forget as he was shown a straight red card three minutes into the second half when he checked Ronaldo's run down the right with a flailing arm and Juve hardly threatened Real's goal for the rest of the game.

Real top the group with a perfect nine points with three games to play, with Galatasaray in second on four points after they thumped bottom-placed FC Copenhagen 3-1 in Istanbul.

Juve are third on two points and the Italian champions are in real danger of failing to make the last 16 with their next game at home to Real looming on Nov. 5. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Martyn Herman)