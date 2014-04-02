MADRID, April 2 Real Madrid planted one foot firmly in the Champions League semi-finals with an emphatic 3-0 win over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday as Cristiano Ronaldo equalled the record for most goals in the tournament in one season.

Gareth Bale poked the ball into the net in the third minute of the quarter-final first leg at the Bernabeu to put a dominant Real ahead and Isco curled in a second in the 27th.

Ronaldo notched his 14th goal in eight games this season 12 minutes after halftime, matching a Champions League record set by Barcelona's Lionel Messi in 2011-12, as the nine-times winners opened a big lead going into the second leg on Tuesday.

It was the Portugal forward's 100th Champions League appearance and the goal, when he picked up a Luka Modric pass and clipped the ball into the net from close range, took his overall tally to 64.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)