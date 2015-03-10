MADRID, March 10 Holders Real Madrid survived a huge scare when they suffered a stunning 4-3 defeat at home to Schalke 04 on Tuesday but squeezed through to the Champions League quarter-finals 5-4 on aggregate.

After Real comfortably won last month's last 16, first leg in Gelsenkirchen 2-0, Schalke came out fighting at the Bernabeu and took a deserved lead in the 20th minute when a Christian Fuchs shot ricocheted into the net off keeper Iker Casillas.

Ronaldo levelled from a Toni Kroos corner five minutes later before former Real striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, who moments earlier had struck a fierce shot against the crossbar, put Schalke 2-1 ahead when he followed up Max Meyer's saved effort.

Ronaldo struck again from Fabio Coentrao's cross on the stroke of halftime -- the Portugal captain's 75th Champions League goal putting him level at the top of the all-time scoring chart with Barcelona forward Lionel Messi.

Both sides continued to attack at every opportunity in the second half and Karim Benzema made it 3-2 in the 53rd minute before Schalke substitute Leroy Sane curled a shot past Casillas in the 57th to make it 3-3.

Huntelaar set up a nervous finish for the home fans when he smashed a brilliant effort in off the bar six minutes from time but Real held out to claim a place in the draw for the last eight on March 20. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)