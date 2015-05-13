MADRID May 13 Juventus shattered Real Madrid's dream of a record-extending 11th European crown when Alvaro Morata scored against his former club to secure a 1-1 Champions League draw with the holders on Wednesday and send Juve through to the final 3-2 on aggregate.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted a 23rd-minute penalty at the Bernabeu to give Real the upper hand before Morata silenced the home fans when he rifled a shot into the roof of the net off goalkeeper Iker Casillas 12 minutes into the second half.

Morata, a Real academy graduate, also scored in the Italians' 2-1 win in the first leg in Turin and Juve will bid for their third triumph in Europe's elite club competition when they face Barcelona in Berlin on June 6.

Real pushed desperately for the goal that would have taken the game to extra time but squandered a host of chances and Juve remained on course for a treble of European and domestic league and Cup titles.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)