MADRID, April 30 Borussia Dortmund survived a stirring Real Madrid fightback to book their place in the Champions League final on Tuesday when they conceded two late goals to lose 2-0 at the Bernabeu but went through 4-3 on aggregate.

Real looked down and out before substitute Karim Benzema scored from close range in the 83rd minute and Sergio Ramos struck five minutes later but with the Real fans going wild in the stands Dortmund held on.

Jose Mourinho's Real side had missed several early chances before Dortmund settled and as the home side committed more men forward in the second half the visitors squandered several opportunities of their own.

Dortmund, the European champions in 1997 on their only appearance in the final, will play German rivals Bayern Munich or Barcelona in the May 25 showpiece at Wembley stadium. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)