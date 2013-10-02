MADRID Oct 2 Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice with his head and Angel Di Maria also grabbed a double as Real Madrid maintained their winning start in Champions League Group B with a thumping 4-0 victory over FC Copenhagen on Wednesday.

Portugal forward Ronaldo followed up his hat-trick in the opening 6-1 drubbing of Galatasaray with another sparkling display and Di Maria also turned in a fine performance in the absence of injured world record signing Gareth Bale.

Ronaldo's first goal came in the 21st minute when goalkeeper Johan Wiland failed to deal with Marcelo's floated cross and he nodded in from a tight angle.

Copenhagen's resistance was effectively ended when Ronaldo powered home a Di Maria centre in the 65th minute.

The Argentine winger netted a fine curling effort six minutes later and another in the first minute of stoppage time as Real secured a maximum six points from their opening two matches. (Reporting by Iain Rogers; editing by Tony Jimenez)