MADRID Oct 2 Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has many detractors in Spain and in his native France but scoring important goals like his winner in Wednesday's Champions League game at Ludogorets will help silence them.

Benzema's critics say he should be a lot more prolific, while his supporters, including Real president Florentino Perez and coach Carlo Ancelotti, highlight his work for the team, which they say often goes unnoticed.

The 26-year-old came off the bench in the second half in Sofia and his strike 13 minutes from time to make it 2-1 helped Real complete a comeback from a goal down and preserve the European champions' perfect record in Group B with two wins in two matches.

"For me the most important thing is the way we play together, although for a forward it is obviously very important to score," Benzema told reporters.

"Today I helped the team a lot," added the former Olympique Lyon striker.

"People want me to score a lot of goals but we will continue to work hard like today."

The criticism of Benzema seems exaggerated when you look at his record for Real since he joined the world's richest club by income in 2009 along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Kaka.

His best season was in 2011-12 when he netted 31 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions as Real ended Barcelona's three-year run as La Liga champions and reached the Champions League semi-finals.

RESPECT

He scored 20 in 48 games the following year and 24 in 52 matches last term as Real claimed a record-extending 10th European crown and the King's Cup. He has three goals in 10 outings so far this season and has made three assists.

Benzema has struggled at times for France in recent years and suffered a scoring drought that stretched for more than 1,200 minutes and led to him temporarily losing his place in the national team.

He returned to form at the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil with three goals in the group stage and man-of-the-match performances in the victories over Honduras and Switzerland as Les Bleus reached the quarter-finals before losing 1-0 to eventual winners Germany.

A more mature personality after some off-field problems and struggles with his weight, Benzema has become a leader in the French side and is now a senior figure in the dressing room at Real with the obvious respect of his team mates.

After the success at Ludogorets, Real must now focus on preparing for Sunday's La Liga game at home to Athletic Bilbao.

Ronaldo, who equalised for Real with a penalty in the 24th minute after missing an earlier spot kick, took a knock to the ankle late in the game, although Ancelotti suggested at his news conference it was nothing serious.

Real's next Champions League outing is at Liverpool on Oct. 22, when Ludogorets play at FC Basel. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Patrick Johnston)