MADRID Nov 4 Holders Real Madrid secured their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with two games to spare when a Karim Benzema strike secured a 1-0 win in their Group B match at home to a toothless Liverpool on Tuesday.

Benzema clipped a Marcelo cross high into the net from close range in the 27th minute to maintain Real's perfect record in the pool with 12 points from four games.

It was the record 10-times European champions' 12th win in a row in all competitions and followed their 3-0 success against Liverpool at Anfield last month.

A major surprise was the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo failed to get on the scoresheet and he remains one goal short of the Champions League scoring record of 71 set by former Real and Schalke 04 forward Raul. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Toby Davis)