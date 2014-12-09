MADRID Dec 9 Real Madrid made it six wins out of six in Champions League Group B and set a Spanish record for consecutive victories when a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty set them on the way to a 4-0 success at home to 10-man Ludogorets on Tuesday.

Already through to the last 16 as group winners, holders Real romped to a 19th straight victory in all competitions, surpassing the record of 18 they jointly held with Barcelona.

Carlo Ancelotti's men came close to scoring several times before the Bulgarian champions were reduced to 10 men after 19 minutes when midfielder Marcelinho handled at a corner to keep out a Raphael Varane header and was shown a straight red card.

Ronaldo slotted his spot kick down the middle with a cheeky chip for his 72nd Champions League goal, overtaking former Real striker Raul (71) and moving into second overall behind Barcelona forward Lionel Messi (74).

Gareth Bale headed in off the underside of the crossbar at a corner to make it 2-0 in the 38th minute, Alvaro Arbeloa added an 80th-minute third and substitute Alvaro Medran struck the fourth for the dominant home side two minutes from time. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)