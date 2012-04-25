(Updates after penalty shoot out, adds teams)
April 25 Real Madrid 2 Bayern Munich 1 -
Champions League semi-final, second leg result (aggregate 3-3;
Bayern Munich win 3-1 on penalties).
At the Bernabeu
Scorers:
Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo 6 penalty, 14
Bayern Munich: Arjen Robben 27 penalty
Halftime: 2-1; 90 minutes: 2-1; 120 minutes: 2-1
Penalties:
Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo missed, Kaka missed, Xabi
Alonso scored, Sergio Ramos missed
Bayern Munich: David Alaba scored, Mario Gomez scored, Toni
Kroos missed, Philipp Lahm missed, Bastian Schweinsteiger scored
Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary)
Teams:
Real Madrid: 1-Iker Casillas; 17-Alvaro Arbeloa, 4-Sergio
Ramos, 3-Pepe, 12-Marcelo; 14-Xabi Alonso, 6-Sami Khedira;
22-Angel Di Maria (8-Kaka 75), 10-Mesut Ozil (11-Esteban Granero
111), 7-Cristiano Ronaldo; 9-Karim Benzema (20-Gonzalo Higuain
106)
Bayern Munich: 1-Manuel Neuer; 21-Philipp Lahm, 17-Jerome
Boateng, 28-Holger Badstuber, 27-David Alaba; 31-Bastian
Schweinsteiger, 30-Luiz Gustavo; 10-Arjen Robben, 39-Toni Kroos,
7-Franck Ribery (25-Thomas Mueller 95); 33-Mario Gomez
First leg: Bayern Munich 2 Real Madrid 1
