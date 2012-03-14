March 14 Real Madrid 4 CSKA Moscow 1 -
Champions League round of 16 second leg result:
At the Bernabeu
Real Madrid win 5-2 on aggregate
Scorers:
Real Madrid: Gonzalo Higuain 26, Cristiano Ronaldo 55, 90+4,
Karim Benzema 70
CSKA Moscow: Zoran Tosic 77
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Stephane Lannoy (France)
Teams: Real Madrid: 1-Iker Casillas; 17-Alvaro Arbeloa,
3-Pepe, 4-Sergio Ramos, 12-Marcelo; 6-Sami Khedira, 14-Xabi
Alonso; 10-Mesut Ozil (24-Lassana Diarra 88), 8-Kaka (11-Esteban
Granero 76), 7-Cristiano Ronaldo; 20-Gonzalo Higuain (9-Karim
Benzema 69)
CSKA Moscow: 1-Sergei Chepchugov; 6-Alexei Berezutsky,
24-Vasily Berezutsky, 4-Sergei Ignashevich, 42-Georgy
Shchennikov; 18-Ahmed Musa (26-Sekou Oliseh 60), 3-Pontus
Wernbloom, 22-Yevgeny Aldonin (17-Pavel Mamaev 46), 21-Zoran
Tosic (89-Tomas Necid 81); 10-Alan Dzagoyev, 8-Seydou Doumbia
First leg: CSKA Moscow 1 Real Madrid 1
