MADRID, Sept. 15 Opposing fans give Real Madrid
forward Cristiano Ronaldo a hostile reception because he is
"rich, handsome and a great player," the Portuguese said after
Wednesday's 1-0 Champions League win at Dinamo Zagreb.
Ronaldo, the world's most expensive signing, was roundly
booed and whistled during the Group D opener in Croatia and was
also the target of some robust challenges, one of which drew
blood on his right ankle and required several stitches.
The 26-year-old was unhappy with referee Svein Oddvar Moen
and said top players were not getting enough protection.
"We are very happy with three points we took, but I'm not so
satisfied with the refereeing," he told reporters.
"I hope we never have this referee again. People talk of
fair-play, of protecting good players, but I never get any of
that. I don't understand a thing.
"I'm sad because I hear referees saying they will protect
skilful players, but while some are untouchable it seems I can
be mauled."
Ronaldo was asked about the behaviour of the Dinamo fans,
who gave him the kind of unfriendly reception he endures week in
week out in La Liga and chanted the name of his Barcelona rival
and World Player of the Year Lionel Messi.
"I think that because I am rich, handsome and a great player
people are envious of me," he said. "I don't have any other
explanation."
Argentine winger Angel Di Maria scored for Jose Mourinho's
side in the 53rd minute as Real began their quest for a 10th
title in Europe's elite club competition.
