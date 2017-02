Aug 24 Champions League playoffs, second leg results on Wednesday Benfica (Portugal) 3 Twente Enschede (Netherlands) 1

Benfica win 5-3 on aggregate. Udinese (Italy) 1 Arsenal (England) 2

Arsenal win 3-1 on aggregate. Sturm Graz (Austria) 0 BATE Borisov (Belarus) 2

BATE Borisov win 3-1 on aggregate. Viktoria Plzen (C. Republic) 2 FC Copenhagen (Denmark) 1

Viktoria Plzen win 5-2 on aggregate. Rubin Kazan (Russia) 1 Olympique Lyon (France) 1 Olympique Lyon win 4-2 on aggregate.

Played on Tuesday APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 3 Wisla Krakow (Poland) 1 APOEL Nicosia win 3-2 on aggregate FC Zurich (Switzerland) 0 Bayern Munich (Germany) 1 Bayern Munich win 3-0 on aggregate

Malmo (Sweden) 2 Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 0 Dinamo Zagreb win 4-3 on aggregate

Villarreal (Spain) 3 OB Odense (Denmark) 0 Villarreal win 3-1 on aggregate Racing Genk (Belgium) 2 Maccabi Haifa (Israel) 1 AET Racing Genk win 4-1 on penalties after drawing 3-3 on aggregate.