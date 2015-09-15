ROME, Sept 15 Barcelona do not feel under pressure as they bid to become the first team in 26 years to win consecutive European titles but view it as a "marvellous incentive", coach Luis Enrique said on Tuesday.

Barca won their fifth continental crown last season, part of a treble of Champions League, La Liga and King's Cup triumphs, and begin their latest campaign at Group E rivals AS Roma on Wednesday.

They are aiming to become the first club since AC Milan in 1990 to win successive titles, a feat they could achieve at the Italian club's San Siro stadium next May.

"The goal of winning a second consecutive Champions League does not bring added pressure," Luis Enrique, who coached Roma in 2011-12, told a news conference.

"It's a marvellous incentive worthy of all the Barca family and the team," added the former Barca and Spain midfielder.

"We'll try to do it but it's not pressure but quite the opposite. When the ball starts to move there are no champions and no favourites but 32 teams who want to win the title."

Roma finished second in Serie A the past two seasons but struggle to compete with Europe's top clubs.

However, they have made a strong start to their latest Serie A campaign, beating Italian champions Juventus, who lost 3-1 to Barca in last season's Champions League final, 2-1 at the Stadio Olimpico at the end of last month.

Barca beat Roma 3-0 in a friendly at the Nou Camp last month but Luis Enrique said he is expecting a very different game on Wednesday.

"I expect a Roma side like the one I saw in Serie A against Juventus," he told reporters.

"A strong team that knows how to press, knows how to play the ball and has players of great quality, able to create dangerous situations at any time." (Writing by Iain Rogers in Madrid, editing by Toby Davis)