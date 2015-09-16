ROME, Sept 16 Alessandro Florenzi scored an extraordinary goal from a seemingly impossible position on the right touchline, around 40 metres from goal, to give AS Roma a 1-1 draw against Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Florenzi raced down the touchline and was just inside the Barcelona half when he spotted Marc-Andre ter Stegen off his line and unleashed a looping effort which flew over the Barca goalkeeper's head and into the net off the far post.

Ter Stegen ran back desperately, then appeared to stop thinking that the ball would go out only to see it land in the goal in the 31st minute of the Group E game.

Luis Suarez had given Barcelona the lead 10 minutes earlier as they began the defence of their title.

