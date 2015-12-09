ROME Dec 9 Listless AS Roma sneaked into the Champions League last 16 after a 0-0 draw against BATE Borisov at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday.

Victory would have guaranteed Roma a place in the knockout rounds as Group E runners-up behind Barcelona, but they appeared content to play for a draw, banking on Bayer Leverkusen failing to win against Barca at the BayArena.

Roma were booed off at the final whistle as Rudi Garcia's side got away with their limp performance, while Leverkusen could only manage a 1-1 draw against Barcelona.

The wheels have come off for Roma in recent weeks and their intensity has dipped noticeably since a 6-1 hammering by Barca and a miserable 2-0 defeat by Atalanta in Serie A.

The scintillating attacking form they showed during the early portion of the season was absent against BATE and the Giallorossi wholly lacked the creativity and intensity required to break down the Belarusian side.

Only Miralem Pjanic went close with several efforts in the first half, notably when he forced Syarhey Chernik into a fine save in the 28th minute.

Edin Dzeko spurned Roma's best chance two minutes after halftime when he broke through one on one with Chernik, only to be thwarted by the goalkeeper's outstretched foot.

Sensing fragility on the part of their hosts, BATE began to surge forward, and Wojciech Szczesny was forced into a superb save in the 68th minute when he instinctively blocked from Ihar Stasevich at point-blank range.

Barcelona topped the group with 14 points from six games, while Roma join them in the next round on six. Leverkusen, also on six points, finished third, with BATE bottom of the group on five. (Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Rex Gowar)