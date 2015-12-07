Dec 7 Roma defender Vasilis Torosidis will miss Wednesday's Champions League clash with Bate Borisov after suffering a hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw with Torino on Saturday.

The Greek defender is expected to remain on the sidelines for about three weeks, Roma said in an official statement on its website (www.asroma.it).

Striker Gervinho, who has scored seven goals in all competitions for the club this season, is also likely to miss the game after picking up an injury on Saturday.

A scan revealed that the Ivorian forward had not torn a muscle as first feared, but his progress will be monitored on a daily basis, the club said.

Roma are fourth in the Serie A table, a point behind last season's champions Juventus, and have not won any of their last four matches in all competitions, including a 6-1 drubbing by Barcelona in the Champions League on Nov.24. (Reporting by Marianna Ciabach-Malinowska in Gdynia)