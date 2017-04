ROME Feb 17 Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 12th Champions League goal of the season as Real Madrid took a firm grip on their last-16 tie with a 2-0 first leg win at AS Roma on Wednesday.

Ronaldo took a fine pass from Marcelo on the left edge of the box and his shot took a deflection off Alessandro Florenzi and looped over goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny into the net just before the hour mark.

Substitute Jese added the Spanish team's second four minutes from fulltime with a solo run into the box and shot across the face of goal and inside the far post.

