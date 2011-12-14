Feb 14 AS Roma players' individual factfiles:

AS Roma (Italy)

Champions League appearances: 7

CL record: 2 quarter-finals (2007, 2008)

CL match record: P64 W24 D18 L22 F77 A79

European titles: Fairs Cup 1 (1961)

Overall match record: P246 W119 D53 L74 F380 A256

Coach: Claudio Ranieri (Italy)

CL Record: P6 W3 D1 L2

(total, including with Chelsea/Valencia/Juventus, P32 W14 D10 L8)

Squad

(A/G=CL Appearances/goals, 1=current season, 2=with current club, 3=total career)

Goalkeepers A/G1 A/G2 A/G3 Other clubs Bogdan Lobont (Romania) 3/0 3/0 17/0 Ajax Julio Sergio (Brazil) 3/0 3/0 3/0 Doni (Brazil) 0/0 27/0 27/0 Alex Pena (Romania) 0/0 0/0 0/0 Mirko Pigliacelli (Italy) 0/0 0/0 0/0

Defenders Marco Cassetti (Italy) 6/0 23/1 23/1 Nicolas Burdisso (Argentina) 6/0 6/0 24/0 Inter Milan Philippe Mexes (France) 4/1 28/1 33/1 Auxerre John Arne Riise (Norway) 3/0 11/0 71/3 Monaco/Liverpool Paolo Castellini (Italy) 3/0 3/0 5/0 Real Betis Juan (Brazil) 2/0 14/2 24/5 B Leverkusen Guillermo Burdisso (Argentina) 1/0 1/0 1/0 Simone Loria (Italy) 0/0 2/0 2/0 Paolo Frascatore (Italy) 0/0 0/0 0/0

Midfielders Daniele de Rossi (Italy) 5/1 35/4 35/4 Jeremy Menez (France) 5/1 8/1 8/1 Simone Perrotta (Italy) 4/0 29/2 30/2 Juventus David Pizarro (Chile) 4/0 26/2 32/3 Inter Milan Matteo Brighi (Italy) 4/0 13/3 13/3 Leandro Greco (Italy) 3/1 3/1 3/1 Fabio Simplicio (Brazil) 3/0 3/0 3/0 Rodrigo Taddei (Brazil) 1/0 22/3 22/3 Aleandro Rosi (Italy) 1/0 5/0 5/0 Stefano Pettinari (Italy) 0/0 0/0 0/0

Strikers Francesco Totti (Italy) 6/2 48/15 48/15 Marco Borriello (Italy) 6/4 6/4 15/5 AC Milan Mirko Vucinic (Montenegro) 3/0 25/8 25/8 Adriano (Brazil) 1/0 1/0 26/14 Inter Milan Mattia Montini (Italy) 0/0 0/0 0/0

Also played Cicinho (Brazil) 2/0 2/0 16/0 Real Madrid (now with Villarreal) Julio Baptista (Brazil) 1/0 8/2 22/4 Real M/Arsenal (now with Malaga) - - - -

