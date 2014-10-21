ROMA Oct 21 A ruthless Bayern Munich scored five goals in the first 35 minutes on their way to an astonishing 7-1 Champions League win at AS Roma on Tuesday that left the home players and supporters shell-shocked.

Arjen Robben scored twice, while Mario Goetze, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller, from a penalty, also chipped in before halftime as the Bavarians exploited the many gaps left by the Roma defence in the Group E match.

Gervinho pulled one back for Roma after halftime only for further goals from substitute Franck Ribery and Xherdan Shaqiri to give Bayern their biggest ever away win in Europe, while Roma equalled their heaviest ever defeat.

It was Bayern's 12th match without defeat in all competitions and left them top of the group with nine points from three games, five clear of Roma. Manchester City have two points and CSKA Moscow one.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Stephen Wood)