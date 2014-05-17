Yemeni tennis hopeful crosses war zone to compete
DOHA, March 15 Stepping onto a floodlit tennis court in Qatar last week, 13-year-old Alhassan Ishaq tried to steady his nerves.
MADRID May 17 Real Madrid forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema have not suffered serious injuries and should be fit for next Saturday's Champions League final against Atletico Madrid, coach Carlo Ancelotti said.
Alarm bells rang after Ronaldo, Real's top scorer, apparently hurt himself in the warm-up before Saturday's La Liga game at home to Espanyol but Ancelotti said it was nothing to be concerned about and the Portugal captain had merely been rested as a precaution.
Benzema limped out of the match with just over 20 minutes remaining with what Ancelotti described as a twinge in his adductor muscle.
"Cristiano wasn't comfortable in the warm-up and we decided not to take any risks," the Italian told a news conference.
"We are not worried because we think he can play the (Champions League) final," he added.
"Benzema had a twinge in the adductor and he shouldn't have any problem in playing the final."
Ancelotti said centre back Pepe, who has been suffering with a calf problem, was recovering well and the club were confident he could play against Atletico. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Justin Palmer)
March 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Asian Champions League Group F matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 15 FC Seoul (Korea) 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC (Australia) 3 Shanghai SIPG (China) 3 Urawa Reds (Japan) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Shanghai SIPG 3 3 0 0 9 3 9 2 Urawa Reds 3 2 0 1 11 5 6 ------------------------- 3 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3 1 0 2 4 11 3 4 FC Seo
March 15 Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Goetze will miss the rest of the season while he receives treatment for a metabolic disorder that is causing muscle problems, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.