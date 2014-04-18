MADRID, April 18 Real Madrid top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo returned to training with his team mates on Friday as he battles to regain fitness before Wednesday's Champions League semi-final, first leg at home to Bayern Munich.

The Portugal captain has been suffering from knee and thigh muscle problems and missed Real's last four matches, including Wednesday's King's Cup final victory over Barcelona, since limping off during the Champions League quarter-final, first leg against Borussia Dortmund two weeks ago.

Ronaldo is the leading marksman in La Liga and the Champions League this season and Real coach Carlo Ancelotti will be desperate to have him back to face holders Bayern as Real seek the 10th European crown that has eluded them since their last triumph in 2002.

Real said on their website (www.realmadrid.com) Ronaldo and Brazil left back Marcelo, who has also been sidelined by injury, had completed part of Friday's session with the rest of the squad before doing individual work.

The return leg against Bayern is in Munich on April 29 and the winners will play Atletico Madrid or Chelsea in the final in Lisbon on May 24. (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)