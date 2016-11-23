Nov 23 Bayern Munich's hopes of finishing top of their Champions League group were hanging by a thread on Wednesday after they lost 3-2 at Russian side Rostov who recorded their first ever win in the competition.

The German champions had already qualified for the last 16, but their chances of topping Group D are now slim with leaders Atletico Madrid needing a point from their final two games to tie up first place.

Rostov, who are merely battling to finish third and get into the Europa League, fell behind when Douglas Costa swept home after 35 minutes, but an excellent finish from livewire forward Sardar Azmoun levelled and Dmitri Poloz's penalty put the hosts ahead.

Bayern, whose defence was frequently exposed by Rostov's pace on the break, equalised when Juan Bernat drove the ball into the roof of the net, but Christian Noboa curled in a precise free kick to earn Rostov a famous victory. (Editing by Ed Osmond)