Nov 22 Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has been ruled out of Bayern Munich's trip to Russia to face Rostov in the Champions League on Wednesday, the German champions said in a statement.

The 30-year-old Neuer has a tight calf and will stay in Munich for treatment, with either Tom Starke or Sven Ulreich taking his place.

Bayern, who were beaten 1-0 by domestic rivals Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Saturday, have already qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League and are second in Group D on nine points from four games.

Spain's Atletico Madrid lead the group with 12 points, while both Rostov and Dutch side PSV Eindhoven have one point each with two games to play. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)