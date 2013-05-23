Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
LONDON May 23 Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund's routes to the Champions League final:
* Bayern Munich
Semi-final
April 23
Bayern Munich 4 Barcelona 0
May 1
Barcelona 0 Bayern Munich 3
Bayern Munich won 7-0 on aggregate
Quarter-final
April 2
Bayern Munich 2 Juventus 0
April 10
Juventus 0 Bayern Munich 2
Bayern Munich won 4-0 on aggregate
Last 16
Feb 19
Arsenal 1 Bayern Munich 3
March 13
Bayern Munich 0 Arsenal 2
Bayern Munich won on away goals after 3-3 on aggregate
Group stage
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Bayern Munich 6 4 1 1 15 7 13
Valencia 6 4 1 1 12 5 13
BATE Borisov 6 2 0 4 9 15 6
Lille 6 1 0 5 4 13 3
Results:
Nov. 20
Valencia 1 Bayern Munich 1
Nov. 7
Bayern Munich 6 Lille 1
Oct. 23
Lille 0 Bayern Munich 1
Oct. 2
BATE Borisov 3 Bayern Munich 1
Sept 19
Bayern Munich 2 Valencia 1
Dec. 5
Bayern Munich 4 BATE Borisov 1
* Borussia Dortmund
Semi-final
April 24
Borussia Dortmund 4 Real Madrid 1
April 30
Real Madrid 2 Borussia Dortmund 0
Borussia Dortmund won 4-3 on aggregate
Quarter-final
April 3
Malaga 0 Borussia Dortmund 0
April 9
Borussia Dortmund 3 Malaga 2
Borussia Dortmund won 3-2 on aggregate
Last 16
Feb 13
Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Borussia Dortmund 2
March 5
Borussia Dortmund 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 0
Borussia Dortmund won 5-2 on aggregate
Group stage
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Borussia Dortmund 6 4 2 0 11 5 14
Real Madrid 6 3 2 1 15 9 11
Ajax Amsterdam 6 1 1 4 8 16 4
Manchester City 6 0 3 3 7 11 3
Results:
Sept. 18
Borussia Dortmund 1 Ajax Amsterdam 0
Oct. 3
Manchester City 1 Borussia Dortmund 1
Oct. 24
Borussia Dortmund 2 Real Madrid 1
Nov. 6
Real Madrid 2 Borussia Dortmund 2
Nov. 21
Ajax Amsterdam 1 Borussia Dortmund 4
Dec. 4
Borussia Dortmund 1 Manchester City 0
Odds (according to Ladbrokes on May 19):
Bayern Munich 5/6
Borussia Dortmund 10/3 (Compiled by Toby Davis)
