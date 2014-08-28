Aug 28 Red Bull's Salzburg appear to be stuck in a Kafkaesque nightmare after missing out on the Champions League group stage for the seventh time in as many attempts since the energy drinks manufacturer's takeover of the club.

Wednesday's 3-0 playoff defeat to Malmo has added to a catalogue of frustration and embarrassment for the club who, despite a budget other Austrian teams can only dream about, have repeatedly failed to reach the group stage since the Red Bull takeover in 2005.

This season was seen as by far their best chance of breaking their duck. In two years under sporting director Ralf Rangnick, who as Hoffenheim coach in his native Germany famously led the village club from the third tier to the Bundesliga, Salzburg had begun to use their money more wisely.

They brought in dynamic young players who Rangnick believed were capable of putting into practice a modern, high-tempo pressing game and last season impressed both in the Europa League and the Austrian Bundesliga.

They wrapped up the domestic title with eight games to spare, scoring 110 goals and finishing the 36-match campaign with a goal difference of plus 75, and won 10 matches in a row in the Europa League, a run which included a 6-1 aggregate win over Ajax Amsterdam.

Spanish striker Jonathan Soriano could not stop scoring, hitting 48 goals in 43 competitive games.

This season began in the same rampant style as Salzburg blasted 31 goals on their way to winning their first six league matches.

After beating Azeri champions Qarabag in the third qualifying round, Salzburg drew Malmo for the two-leg playoff in what seemed a fairly straightforward tie given that no Swedish club had reached the group stage for 14 years.

Salzburg dominated the first leg at home, as expected, and took a 2-0 lead. But they hit the post three times and let a host of other chances go begging before a defensive mix-up allowed Malmo to sneak an away goal in the last minute.

Suddenly it all began to go wrong. Senegalese winger Sadio Mane, a key player over the last two years, was dropped from the return leg in a dispute over a transfer, new coach Adi Huetter had to reshuffle his defence and his players could not cope with the pressure.

PURPLE BULL

They were 2-0 down after 20 minutes on Wednesday and never looked like getting back into the tie.

"We worked the whole of last season towards this, we have two great years behind as, we have come so far and let it all slip away in 90 minutes," midfielder Stefan Illsanker told Austrian media. "That is really bitter."

Red Bull's takeover quickly brought domestic dominance but the Champions League proved entirely different.

Third qualifying round eliminations against Valencia in 2005 and Shakhtar Donetsk in 2007 were followed by playoff defeats to Israeli pair Maccabi Haifa in 2009 and Hapoel Tel Aviv one year later.

The low point came in 2012, when they were eliminated by FC Dudelange of Luxembourg in the second qualifying round while last season, they lost to Fenerbahce in controversial circumstances.

The Turkish club had been banned from European competition for two seasons over a domestic match-fixing ban but were re-admitted pending an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Shortly after beating Salzburg, their ban was upheld by CAS.

For several years, Red Bull's management of Salzburg was criticised for both the high turnover of coaches, who included high profile appointments such as Lothar Matthaeus and Giovanni Trappatoni, and players.

They also alienated many fans by declaring the founding year as 2005, rather than 1933, and changing the club colours from the traditional purple and white to a corporate red and dark blue.

It prompted one group to found a breakaway club which they baptised Austria Salzburg and which has now risen to the third tier.

Red Bull's owner Dietrich Mateschitz had little time for sentiment, however. "I can't play with a purple bull if the brand is called Red Bull," he said after the takeover.

By a twist of irony, Salzburg's only appearance in the Champions League group stage was back in 1994/5 in the pre-Red Bull days when they played in purple.

And amid all Salzburg's frustrated attempts to qualify, low-key Austria Vienna quietly made it last season - also playing in purple. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; editing by Justin Palmer)