MUNICH May 19 Bayern Munich take on Chelsea in
the Champions League final later on Saturday, with the Germans
hoping to become European kings for the fifth time and the
English attempting to reach the pinnacle of the game for the
first time ever.
Both teams have a string of suspensions, with Bayern coach
Jupp Heynckes missing three key players and Chelsea manager
Roberto Di Matteo having to replace four.
Should Bayern win their first Champions League title since
2001, they will become the first team since Inter Milan in 1965
to lift the European Cup at home, and only the third to do so
since the competition started out as the European Champions Cup
in 1955-56.
The only other club to win the trophy in their home stadium
were Real Madrid in 1957.
The other link with Real is that Heynckes coached Madrid to
victory in 1998, and he himself would become only the fourth man
to coach two different clubs to European Cup/Champions League
success if Bayern are victorious.
"This is the highlight of our history," said Bayern
president Uli Hoeness, who won the biggest club prize in
European football both as a Bayern player in the 1970s and as
the club's sports director in 2001.
"It is the ideal situation for us, one which will most
likely be unique."
Chelsea, who won the European Cup Winners Cup twice,
reached the Champions League final in 2008, losing to Manchester
United on penalties in Moscow, while Bayern lost the 2010 final
to Inter Milan in Madrid.
More than 63,000 fans will be at the Allianz Arena, with a
further 100,000 expected to flood several public viewing areas
in the Bavarian capital.
Munich police, who will have a heavy presence in the stadium
and the city, said they expected 30,000 English fans.
