BERLIN Feb 21 Schalke 04 are considering whether to appeal to UEFA over Galatasaray striker Didier Drogba's participation in Wednesday's 1-1 Champions League draw in Istanbul, the club said.

"There are doubts about the validity of the permission to play for Drogba in the Champions League. Schalke 04 reserves its rights and is looking into this," the club said on their official Twitter account

Ivorian striker Drogba joined the Turkish club in late January for 18 months from Shanghai Shenhua. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Clare Fallon)