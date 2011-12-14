Feb 14 Schalke 04 players' individual factfiles:

Schalke 04 (Germany)

Champions League appearances: 4

CL record: 1 quarter-final (2008)

CL match record: P28 W11 D5 L12 F37 A28

European titles: UEFA Cup 1 (1997)

Overall match record: P117 W57 D25 L35 F177 A122

Coach: Felix Magath (Germany)

CL Record: P6 W4 D1 L1

(total, including with Stuttgart, Bayern and Wolfsburg, P42 W21 D9 L12)

Squad

(A/G=CL Appearances/goals, 1=current season, 2=with current club, 3=total career)

Goalkeepers A/G1 A/G2 A/G3 Other clubs Manuel Neuer (Germany) 6/0 16/0 16/0 Matthias Schober (Germany) 0/0 0/0 0/0 Lars Unnerstall (Germany) 0/0 0/0 0/0

Defenders Benedikt Hoewedes (Germany) 5/1 8/1 8/1 Christoph Metzelder (Germany) 5/0 5/0 23/0 B Dortmund/Real M Atsuto Uchida (Japan) 5/0 5/0 5/0 Kyriakos Papadopoulos (Greece) 2/0 2/0 2/0 Hans Sarpei (Ghana) 2/0 2/0 2/0 Nicolas Plestan (France) 1/0 1/0 11/0 Lille Sergio Escudero (Spain) 1/0 1/0 1/0 Christian Pander (Germany) 0/0 2/0 2/0 Frank Fahrenhorst (Germany) 0/0 0/0 8/0 Werder Bremen Marvin Pachan (Germany) 0/0 0/0 0/0 Nils Zander (Germany) 0/0 0/0 0/0

Midfielders Jose Manuel Jurado (Spain) 5/2 5/2 12/2 Real M/Atletico M Peer Kluge (Germany) 5/0 5/0 5/0 Joel Matip (Cameroon) 5/0 5/0 5/0 Lukas Schmitz (Germany) 5/0 5/0 5/0 Ciprian Deac (Romania) 3/0 3/0 5/0 CFR Cluj Christoph Moritz (Germany) 3/0 3/0 3/0 Hao Junmin (China) 1/0 1/0 1/0 Ali Karimi (Iran) 0/0 0/0 5/1 Bayern Munich Alexander Baumjohann (Germany) 0/0 0/0 0/0 Julian Draxler (Germany) 0/0 0/0 0/0 Mario Gavranovic (Switzerland) 0/0 0/0 0/0 Danny Latza (Germany) 0/0 0/0 0/0

Strikers Raul Gonzalez (Spain) 6/2 6/2 136/68 Real Madrid Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) 6/3 6/3 11/4 Ajax/AC Milan Jefferson Farfan (Peru) 5/2 5/2 39/6 PSV Eindhoven Edu Goncalves (Brazil) 3/0 3/0 3/0 Angelos Haristeas (Greece) 0/0 0/0 8/1 Werder/Ajax

Also played Ivan Rakitic (Croatia) 5/0 12/0 12/0 (now with Sevilla) Jermaine Jones (U.S.) 4/0 12/1 14/1 B Leverkusen (now with Blackburn Rovers) Erik Jendrisek (Slovakia) 1/0 1/0 1/0 (now with Freiburg) - - - -

(Compiled by Paul Radford, Editing by Tom Pilcher; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)