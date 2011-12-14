Feb 14 Schalke 04 players' individual factfiles:
Schalke 04 (Germany)
Champions League appearances: 4
CL record: 1 quarter-final (2008)
CL match record: P28 W11 D5 L12 F37 A28
European titles: UEFA Cup 1 (1997)
Overall match record: P117 W57 D25 L35 F177 A122
Coach: Felix Magath (Germany)
CL Record: P6 W4 D1 L1
(total, including with Stuttgart, Bayern and Wolfsburg, P42 W21 D9 L12)
Squad
(A/G=CL Appearances/goals, 1=current season, 2=with current club, 3=total
career)
Goalkeepers A/G1 A/G2 A/G3 Other clubs
Manuel Neuer (Germany) 6/0 16/0 16/0
Matthias Schober (Germany) 0/0 0/0 0/0
Lars Unnerstall (Germany) 0/0 0/0 0/0
Defenders
Benedikt Hoewedes (Germany) 5/1 8/1 8/1
Christoph Metzelder (Germany) 5/0 5/0 23/0 B Dortmund/Real M
Atsuto Uchida (Japan) 5/0 5/0 5/0
Kyriakos Papadopoulos (Greece) 2/0 2/0 2/0
Hans Sarpei (Ghana) 2/0 2/0 2/0
Nicolas Plestan (France) 1/0 1/0 11/0 Lille
Sergio Escudero (Spain) 1/0 1/0 1/0
Christian Pander (Germany) 0/0 2/0 2/0
Frank Fahrenhorst (Germany) 0/0 0/0 8/0 Werder Bremen
Marvin Pachan (Germany) 0/0 0/0 0/0
Nils Zander (Germany) 0/0 0/0 0/0
Midfielders
Jose Manuel Jurado (Spain) 5/2 5/2 12/2 Real M/Atletico M
Peer Kluge (Germany) 5/0 5/0 5/0
Joel Matip (Cameroon) 5/0 5/0 5/0
Lukas Schmitz (Germany) 5/0 5/0 5/0
Ciprian Deac (Romania) 3/0 3/0 5/0 CFR Cluj
Christoph Moritz (Germany) 3/0 3/0 3/0
Hao Junmin (China) 1/0 1/0 1/0
Ali Karimi (Iran) 0/0 0/0 5/1 Bayern Munich
Alexander Baumjohann (Germany) 0/0 0/0 0/0
Julian Draxler (Germany) 0/0 0/0 0/0
Mario Gavranovic (Switzerland) 0/0 0/0 0/0
Danny Latza (Germany) 0/0 0/0 0/0
Strikers
Raul Gonzalez (Spain) 6/2 6/2 136/68 Real Madrid
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) 6/3 6/3 11/4 Ajax/AC Milan
Jefferson Farfan (Peru) 5/2 5/2 39/6 PSV Eindhoven
Edu Goncalves (Brazil) 3/0 3/0 3/0
Angelos Haristeas (Greece) 0/0 0/0 8/1 Werder/Ajax
Also played
Ivan Rakitic (Croatia) 5/0 12/0 12/0 (now with Sevilla)
Jermaine Jones (U.S.) 4/0 12/1 14/1 B Leverkusen (now with
Blackburn Rovers)
Erik Jendrisek (Slovakia) 1/0 1/0 1/0 (now with Freiburg)
- - - -
