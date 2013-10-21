BERLIN Oct 21 Schalke 04 are expected to be without midfielder Marco Hoeger for the rest of the season because of a partial cruciate ligament tear in his right knee, the club said on Monday.

Hoeger, 24, who is due to have surgery later on Monday, sustained the injury in the 3-2 win over Eintracht Braunschweig on Saturday.

He joins a growing list of injured players as Schalke prepare to face Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday.

"The Royal Blues will likely have to be without him until the end of the season," Schalke said in a statement.

The Bundesliga club are already without striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, who underwent further knee surgery earlier on Monday and is not expected to return until after the winter break, and defender Kyriakos Papadopoulos.

Midfielder Jefferson Farfan will also miss Tuesday's game. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)