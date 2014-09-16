BERLIN, Sept 16 Schalke 04 captain Benedikt Hoewedes has not travelled with the team to London for their Champions League opener against Chelsea on Wednesday, staying behind for further tests regarding a hip injury, the German club said.

Defender Hoewedes, who was injured in their 4-1 defeat by Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday and partially tore a hip tendon, could travel later to London to join the team, the club informed.

"More tests will follow," club officials said regarding Hoewedes' injury.

Schalke, who have had a bad start to the season having lost two of their three league games, are already without injured defenders Felipe Santana and Joel Matip.

They also play Sporting and Maribor in the Champions League Group G.