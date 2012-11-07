Soccer-Silva can keep Hull in Premier League, says Maloney
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
BERLIN Nov 7 Schalke 04 must cope without defender Atsuto Uchida and midfielder Marco Hoeger after they were injured in the 2-2 Champions League comeback draw against Arsenal on Tuesday, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.
Uchida tore a thigh muscle in the 25th minute and was replaced by substitute Hoeger, who sustained a ligament injury midway through the second half and was taken off.
"The pair will be out for the coming weeks," said Schalke in a statement.
Schalke top Champions League Group B with eight points, one ahead of Arsenal with Olympiakos Piraeus on six after beating Montpellier HSC 3-1.
They are also second in the Bundesliga, seven points behind leaders Bayern Munich.
Feb 27 Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged his side to make a late push for the Champions League qualification spots but at the same time be wary of the teams below them in the Premier League.
Feb 27 The Leicester City squad have found an unlikely ally in Juergen Klopp after the Liverpool manager said that the club's board were likely responsible for Claudio Ranieri's sacking and that the concept of 'player power' was often exaggerated.