BERLIN Oct 21 Schalke 04 are hoping new signing Kevin-Prince Boateng as well as teenagers Leon Goretzka and Max Meyer can power the Germans past Chelsea on Tuesday as they look for their third win in three games in their Champions League group.

With half a dozen players missing through injury, Schalke coach Jens Keller hinted that he would use a makeshift lineup on Tuesday.

"We have to show a different face against Chelsea," said Keller after their narrow 3-2 win over promoted Eintracht Braunschweig on Saturday.

While he did not know "what kind of team" he would use, he promised there would be "many young players".

Goretzka and Meyer, both 18 years old and among Germany's biggest talents, were on target against Braunschweig, filling up on much-needed confidence before the match against Chelsea's big names.

Ghana international Boateng, who has almost single-handedly jump-started Schalke's campaign to climb back up the table since joining in September, was ruled out with a knee injury on Saturday but is expected to return to training on Monday and Schalke hope he will be fit for Tuesday.

Schalke, top of Group E on six points, are aiming to get at least a draw against Chelsea to stay top of the table.

"Obviously Chelsea are the favourites to win the group," said Schalke sports director Horst Heldt.

Schalke have a string of injuries, with top striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, central defender Kyriakos Papapdopoulos and midfielder Marco Hoeger out. They also had Jefferson Farfan ruled out for some four weeks earlier this month.

"We have six points on the table and Chelsea have only three. They are still the favourites but it is them who are under pressure after losing on matchday one," said Heldt.

Chelsea's Samuel Eto'o scored his first goal since joining the London club in Saturday's 4-1 win over Cardiff.

"It's always difficult when you change clubs but to change countries and leagues as well increases that," assistant manager Steve Holland told reporters.

"He's scored goals at the top level throughout Europe all through his career but I'm sure he'll still be feeling happier to have that first one under his belt and be off the mark.

"It's something the staff and players have seen on many days in training. Physically you can change as your life moves on but quality is permanent and we've seen that finishing in training for a good few weeks now and it was good that the supporters got to see it in a game today," said Holland.

"All strikers like to be scoring goals, it's what helps make them tick, and to get off the mark is something I'm sure he'll be happy about and hopefully we get the benefits of that immediately."

Coach Jose Mourinho was not available in the news conference after he was banned from the touchline for berating officials during the game.

Left back Ashley Cole is a doubt for the match after missing this weekend's league game and England's final two World Cup qualifiers this month with a rib injury, while Andre Schurrle also missed the Cardiff match because of a leg muscle injury. (Additional reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Clare Fallon)