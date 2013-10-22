GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany Oct 22 Fernando Torres scored twice and Eden Hazard added a late goal as Chelsea outclassed Schalke 04 3-0 to go top of Champions League Group E on Tuesday.

Torres, making his 100th start for the London club in all competitions, produced a flying header at the far post after Branislav Ivanovic had flicked on a Frank Lampard corner in the fifth minute.

The Spain international, back in the starting lineup following a knee injury earlier this month, struck again in the 69th minute when he raced clear to beat keeper Timo Hildebrand after earlier rattling the bar with a powerful header.

Hazard made it 3-0 after running half the length of the field as Chelsea, who last played on German soil when they beat Bayern Munich in the 2012 final, took their points tally to six, level with Schalke but with a better goal difference. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Tony Jimenez)