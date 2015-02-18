GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany Feb 18 Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo ended a three-game goal drought as the holders beat hosts Schalke 04 2-0 on Wednesday to take a big step towards the Champions League quarter-finals.

The world player of the year headed in after 26 minutes for his 73rd Champions League goal with Real's first chance of the game and he set up Marcelo in the 79th to make it seven wins for Real in seven Champions League games this season.

Real's victory was nowhere near as emphatic as last season's 6-1 romp at Schalke at the same stage of the competition but it was a much-needed confidence boost for Carlo Ancelotti's team after a lacklustre start to the year in Spain.

