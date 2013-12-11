GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany Dec 11 Schalke 04 powered into the Champions League knockout stage with a 2-0 win over 10-man Basel on Wednesday, helped by a fine goal from Julian Draxler and a clear offside effort from Joel Matip.

The Germans, who moved into the last 16 for the second consecutive season, took a deserved lead in the 51st minute through 20-year-old Draxler after dominating from the start and needing victory to advance from Group E.

They were lucky to have had their second goal count, however, with at least four Schalke players clearly in offside position when Matip slotted in from close range to seal the win and relieve some of the pressure on coach Jens Keller.

The win moved Schalke, who have dropped down to sixth in the Bundesliga, above their Swiss rivals into second place with Chelsea securing top spot in the group.

