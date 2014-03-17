BERLIN, March 17 (Reuters) -

Schalke 04 will be without winger Jefferson Farfan and striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar is doubtful for their Champions League game against Real Madrid on Tuesday, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.

Schalke are all but eliminated at the round of 16 stage after losing at home 6-1 to the Spaniards in the first leg.

Dutch forward Huntelaar, back only weeks ago from a months-long injury absence, picked up a knock on the calf in their 2-1 win over Augsburg on Friday.

He did travel with the team to Spain on Monday but his participation will be decided after training later in the day, the club said.

"Obviously things are very tough as far as advancing is concerned after a 1-6 in the first leg," Huntelaar told reporters before the team's departure.

"We will try to play a good game and show our best form to prove that we deserve to be among the 16 top teams of Europe."

Peruvian Farfan, who has missed their last two league games with a niggling knee problem, was left behind as Schalke are eager to rest key players as they battle for a top three finish in the Bundesliga.