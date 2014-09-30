GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany, Sept 30 Schalke 04 had to come from a goal down to rescue a 1-1 draw against underdogs Maribor on Tuesday having failed to replicate their improving Bundesliga form in the Champions League.

Damjan Bohar gave the visiting Slovenians a surprise lead against the run of play in the 37th minute with Klaas-Jan Huntelaar levelling 11 minutes after the restart before Schalke missed several good chances to win the game in the second half.

The Ruhr valley club, who had recovered their league form with two wins in succession, looked slow at the back and were repeatedly caught napping despite dominating possession.

The result leaves the Germans on two points in Group G, following their opening draw at Chelsea, with Maribor also on two, following their 1-1 draw against Sporting Lisbon. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, Editing by Neville Dalton)