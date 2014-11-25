GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany Nov 25 Classy Chelsea romped to a 5-0 win at Schalke 04 on Tuesday to power into the last 16 of the Champions League and make it a miserable night for their former coach Roberto Di Matteo.

Captain John Terry headed in a corner after 78 seconds and Willian doubled the lead with a fierce low shot on the half hour as the Group G leaders extended their unbeaten start to the season to 19 games in all competitions.

A Jan Kirchhoff own goal in the 44th minute made it 3-0 and second-half goals from substitutes Didier Drogba and Ramires mean Schalke's qualification hopes now hang in the balance.

Schalke, who hit the woodwork in the first half, had little to offer against a rampant Chelsea attack as coach Di Matteo lost his first meeting against the team he led to Champions League glory in 2012. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)