Soccer-Zambrano named head coach of Canada's national team
March 17 Octavio Zambrano was named head coach of Canada's men’s national soccer team on Friday, with the Ecuadorian handed the task of ending decades of failure on the pitch.
GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany Nov 25 Classy Chelsea romped to a 5-0 win at Schalke 04 on Tuesday to power into the last 16 of the Champions League and make it a miserable night for their former coach Roberto Di Matteo.
Captain John Terry headed in a corner after 78 seconds and Willian doubled the lead with a fierce low shot on the half hour as the Group G leaders extended their unbeaten start to the season to 19 games in all competitions.
A Jan Kirchhoff own goal in the 44th minute made it 3-0 and second-half goals from substitutes Didier Drogba and Ramires mean Schalke's qualification hopes now hang in the balance.
Schalke, who hit the woodwork in the first half, had little to offer against a rampant Chelsea attack as coach Di Matteo lost his first meeting against the team he led to Champions League glory in 2012. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)
March 17 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will not turn to a more defensive approach to shut out Liverpool, the Premier League's leading scorers, when the teams meet at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
March 17 Crystal Palace risk suffering a mass exodus of players at the end of the season if they lose their Premier League status, manager Sam Allardyce said on Friday, ahead of Saturday's vital match against Watford at Selhurst Park.