GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany Nov 25 Coach Jose Mourinho saluted his "very good" Chelsea side after they produced a 5-0 demolition job at Schalke 04 on Tuesday to equal their best away victory in the Champions League.

The 2012 winners were in control from the start thanks to captain John Terry's second-minute goal and they went on to clinch top spot in Group G and a place in the last 16.

"Normally teams, when they are winning 3-0 or 4-0, they make defensive mistakes and allow the opposing team to score," Mourinho told reporters. "Not today, the team was so solid. I even think we should have scored more goals."

The Londoners, who are also runaway leaders in the Premier League, took their unbeaten start to the season to 19 games and also matched the 5-0 Champions League victory they recorded at Galatasaray in 1999.

"I don't remember Chelsea playing this way away from home," said Mourinho after Willian, Jan Kirchhoff (own goal), Didier Drogba and Ramires also scored.

"There were great victories for me, for Roberto (Di Matteo), for other managers, but not like this away from home -- very impressive."

Schalke coach Di Matteo led Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2012 but this was an unhappy reunion with the club that sacked him two years ago.

"You may say Schalke had their problems but I think tonight any team playing us would have had a very difficult time," said Mourinho.

"Obviously they must be very sad with the result but when we lose against a team that is stronger than us we have to accept it so they have to accept it.

"The only comfort they can take is that they lost against a very good Chelsea team," added Mourinho after his side took their points tally in the group to 11 from five matches.

Schalke are in third place with one game to go, two points behind Sporting who beat bottom club Maribor 3-1 on Tuesday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Tony Jimenez)