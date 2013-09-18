Soccer-Tottenham and Man City keep up the chase
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
GELSENKIRCHEN, Sept 18 Teams for Wednesday's Champions League Group E game between Schalke 04 and Steaua Bucharest at Auf Schalke Arena.
Schalke 04: 34-Timo Hildebrand; 4-Benedikt Hoewedes, 22-Atsuto Uchida, 32-Joel Matip, 15-Dennis Aogo; 9-Kevin-Prince Boateng, 10-Julian Draxler, 12-Marco Hoeger, 33-Roman Neustaedter, 17-Jefferson Farfan; 28-Adam Szalai.
Substitutes: 1-Ralf Faehrmann, 5-Felipe Santana, 23-Christian Fuchs, 24-Kaan Ayhan, 7-Max Meyer, 8-Leon Goretzka, 11-Christian Clemens.
Steaua Bucharest: 17-Ciprian Tatarusanu; 4-Lukasz Szukala, 6-Florin Gardos, 14-Iasmin Latovlevici, 17-Daniel Georgievski, 5-Mihai Pintilii; 10-Cristian Tanase, 23-Nicolae Stanciu, 55-Alexandru Bourceanu, 77-Adrian Popa; 35-Pantelis Kapetanos;
Substitutes: 1-Florin Nita, 8-Lucian Filip, 33-Fernando Varela, 11-Andrei Prepelita, 19-Adrian Cristea, 20-Lenadro Tatu, 25-Piovaccari
Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey) (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur struck another blow in the battle for a top-four finish but manager Mauricio Pochettino is refusing to concede the Premier League title race to Chelsea after a 3-2 win over Everton on Sunday.
* City host Stoke on Wednesday, Sunderland host Burnley on Mar. 18