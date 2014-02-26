Feb 26 Teams for Wednesday's Champions League round of 16, first leg match between Schalke 04 and Real Madrid at Auf Schalke Arena, Gelsenkirchen:
Schalke 04: 1-Ralf Faehrmann; 4-Benedikt Hoewedes, 32-Joel Matip, 5-Felipe Santana, 6-Sead Kolasinac; 9-Kevin-Prince Boateng, 33-Roman Neustaedter; 17-Jefferson Farfan, 7-Max Meyer, 10-Julian Draxler; 25-Klaas-Jan Huntelaar
Substitutes: 34-Timo Hildebrand, 2-Tim Hoogland, 14-Kyriakos Papadopoulos, 23-Christian Fuchs, 8-Leon Goretzka, 19-Chinedu Obasi, 28-Adam Szalai.
Real Madrid: 1-Iker Casillas; 15-Daniel Carvajal, 3-Pepe, 4-Sergio Ramos, 12-Marcelo; 19-Luka Modric, 14-Xabi Alonso, 22-Angel Di Maria; 11-Gareth Bale, 9-Karim Benzema, 7-Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes: 25-Diego Lopez, 2-Raphael Varane, 5-Fabio Coentrao, 17-Alvaro Arbeloa, 23-Isco, 24-Asier Illarramendi, 20-Jese
Referee: Howard Webb (England) (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Toby Davis)