MONACO, AUG 25 - MONACO Aug 25 Seeding for Thursday's Champions League draw to be held at 1545 gmt.

Pot one: Barcelona, Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Porto, Inter Milan.

Pot two: AC Milan, Olympique Lyon, Shakhtar Donetsk, Valencia, Benfica, Villarreal, CSKA Moscow, Olympique Marseille

Pot three: Zenit St Petersburg, Ajax Amsterdam, Bayer Leverkusen, Olympiakos, Manchester City, Lille, FC Basel, BATE Borisov

Pot four: Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Dinamo Zagreb, APOEL, Trabzonspor, Racing Genk, Viktoria Plzen, Otelul Galati.

One team from each pot will be drawn into each of the eight groups.

