MONACO, AUG 25 - MONACO Aug 25 Seeding
for Thursday's Champions League draw to be held at 1545
gmt.
Pot one: Barcelona, Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern
Munich, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Porto, Inter Milan.
Pot two: AC Milan, Olympique Lyon, Shakhtar Donetsk,
Valencia, Benfica, Villarreal, CSKA Moscow, Olympique Marseille
Pot three: Zenit St Petersburg, Ajax Amsterdam, Bayer
Leverkusen, Olympiakos, Manchester City, Lille, FC Basel, BATE
Borisov
Pot four: Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Dinamo Zagreb, APOEL,
Trabzonspor, Racing Genk, Viktoria Plzen, Otelul Galati.
One team from each pot will be drawn into each of the eight
groups.
