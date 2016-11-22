* Bonucci and Mandzukic gave Juventus a 3-1 win at Sevilla

SEVILLE, Nov 22 Juventus qualified for the Champions League knockout stage after Leonardo Bonucci and Mario Mandzukic scored late goals to give them a stormy 3-1 win at Sevilla, who played the entire second half with 10 men on Tuesday.

Nicolas Pareja gave the hosts a ninth-minute lead but they had Franco Vazquez sent off in the 36th minute for two bookings and Claudio Marchisio equalised in first-half stoppage time with a controversial penalty.

Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli was also dismissed for persistent dissent and watched the final half hour of the match among the home supporters.

Bonuccio fired Juventus in front in the 85th minute and Mandzukic completed their win in stoppage time.

Juventus moved top of Group H with 11 points from five games, one ahead of Sevilla. (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Martyn Herman)