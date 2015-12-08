SEVILLA, Spain Dec 8 Sevilla will be chasing their third straight Europa League title after Fernando Llorente scored against his former club Juventus to secure a 1-0 win for the Spanish side in Champions League Group D on Tuesday.

Juve and Manchester City were already assured of a place in the last 16 and the English club's 4-2 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach meant Sevilla finished third, clinching a spot in Europe's second-tier club competition.

Former Spain striker Llorente, who joined Sevilla from Juve in the close season, headed past goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in the 65th minute at the Sanchez Pizjuan.

City topped the group with 12 points from six games while Juve claimed second place on 11. Sevilla ended with six points and Gladbach finished bottom on five. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Tony Jimenez)