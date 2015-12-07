MADRID Dec 7 Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic will miss Tuesday's Champions League Group D clash at Sevilla because of flu.

The Croatia international joins six players, including Patrice Evra and Mario Lemina, on the sidelines, the club said on their website (www.juventus.com).

Sami Khedira, Anderson Hernanes, Roberto Pereyra and Martin Caceres are the other players missing.

Evra sustained a knee injury in the 2-0 win at Lazio on Friday, a fifth straight victory that took his team up to fifth place in Serie A, six points behind leaders Inter Milan.

Juve top Champions League Group D with 11 points from five matches and are certain of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Sevilla are bottom with three points and have already been eliminated. (Reporting by Agnieszka Slupska in Gdynia; Editing by Tony Jimenez)