SEVILLE, Spain Nov 3 Manchester City reached the Champions League last 16 by demolishing Sevilla 3-1 away with a brilliant first-half attacking display in Group D on Tuesday.

City top the section with nine points and are through with two matches to spare as Juventus, who are a point behind, drew 1-1 at Borussia Moenchengladbach. Sevilla have three points above the Germans who now have two.

City tore into their hosts, who had won their last 10 home matches in Europe, with Raheem Sterling scoring after eight minutes before Fernandinho headed another three minutes later.

Benoit Tremoulinas headed Sevilla's goal after 25 minutes before Wilfried Bony wrapped up victory with City's third in the 36th. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Ken Ferris)