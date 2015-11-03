Soccer-Shaw vows to fight for his place at Man United
April 6 Manchester United full back Luke Shaw has said that manager Jose Mourinho's criticism was "hard to take" but has promised to fight his way back into the starting lineup at the club.
SEVILLE, Spain Nov 3 Manchester City reached the Champions League last 16 by demolishing Sevilla 3-1 away with a brilliant first-half attacking display in Group D on Tuesday.
City top the section with nine points and are through with two matches to spare as Juventus, who are a point behind, drew 1-1 at Borussia Moenchengladbach. Sevilla have three points above the Germans who now have two.
City tore into their hosts, who had won their last 10 home matches in Europe, with Raheem Sterling scoring after eight minutes before Fernandinho headed another three minutes later.
Benoit Tremoulinas headed Sevilla's goal after 25 minutes before Wilfried Bony wrapped up victory with City's third in the 36th. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Ken Ferris)
April 6 Arsenal's Mesut Ozil has overcome the shock of the club's Champions League exit and his focus is back on the Premier League, manager Arsene Wenger said after the German ended his rough spell in Wednesday's 3-0 win over West Ham United.
April 6 Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany believes his side put up a dominant display in their Premier League clash against leaders Chelsea despite losing 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.