DONETSK, Sept 28 Surprise package APOEL Nicosia held Shakhtar Donetsk to a 1-1 draw at the Donbas Arena on Wednesday to move a point clear at the top of Champions League Group G.

APOEL took the lead against the run of play when striker Ivan Trickovski stunned the home side by finishing off a rare counter attack in the 61st minute.

Shakhtar, who missed a hatful of chances throughout the game, were level within three minutes when Jadson smashed the ball into the net after taking advantage of a poor clearance.

The result means APOEL lead the group with four points from two games while Zenit St Petersburg, who beat Porto 3-1, and the Portuguese have three points each with Shakhtar on one. (Editing by Ken Ferris; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)