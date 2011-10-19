DONETSK, Ukraine Oct 19 Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk were held to a 2-2 draw by FC Zenit St Petersburg at Donbas Arena on Wednesday in a Champions league Group G clash labelled as a former Soviet derby.

Shakhtar, last season's quarter-finalists, struggled to rediscover their form and stayed bottom of the standings with two points from three matches and their chances of reaching the knockout round fading fast.

Brazilian Willian fired Shakhtar ahead after 15 minutes with a classy curling shot shortly after Zenit's Roman Shirokov had missed a penalty following a bad foul by Dmytro Chygrynskiy on Viktor Faizulin.

Having wasted a number of great chances, Russian side Zenit rallied on 33 minutes and Shirokov squeezed past the central defenders and rounded the keeper before tapping in an angled shot.

Shakhtar restored their lead against the run of play in first-half stoppage time as Brazilian Luiz Adriano struck a low shot into the far corner, only to surrender the advantage after the restart when Viktor Faizulin volleyed in following a terrible mistake by defender Olexandr Chyzhov. (Reporting by Igor Nitsak, editing by Ed Osmond)