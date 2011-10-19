Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
DONETSK, Ukraine Oct 19 Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk were held to a 2-2 draw by FC Zenit St Petersburg at Donbas Arena on Wednesday in a Champions league Group G clash labelled as a former Soviet derby.
Shakhtar, last season's quarter-finalists, struggled to rediscover their form and stayed bottom of the standings with two points from three matches and their chances of reaching the knockout round fading fast.
Brazilian Willian fired Shakhtar ahead after 15 minutes with a classy curling shot shortly after Zenit's Roman Shirokov had missed a penalty following a bad foul by Dmytro Chygrynskiy on Viktor Faizulin.
Having wasted a number of great chances, Russian side Zenit rallied on 33 minutes and Shirokov squeezed past the central defenders and rounded the keeper before tapping in an angled shot.
Shakhtar restored their lead against the run of play in first-half stoppage time as Brazilian Luiz Adriano struck a low shot into the far corner, only to surrender the advantage after the restart when Viktor Faizulin volleyed in following a terrible mistake by defender Olexandr Chyzhov. (Reporting by Igor Nitsak, editing by Ed Osmond)
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (