DONETSK, Ukraine Oct 23 Holders Chelsea's eight-match unbeaten run in the Champions League came to an unceremonious end after goals by Alex Teixeira and Fernandinho led classy Shakhtar Donetsk to a 2-1 win on Tuesday.

The Londoners, with John Terry back as captain after being banned at the weekend and Frank Lampard making his 100th European appearance, were up against it from the moment Teixeira pounced on a loose ball to score with a low shot in the third minute.

Petr Cech kept the champions in the game with a string of fine saves before Eden Hazard needlessly gave the ball away in midfield to Luiz Adriano and he streaked clear to set up Fernandinho for another low strike in the 52nd minute.

Brazilian Oscar pulled one back for Chelsea near the end after a right-wing surge by defender Branislav Ivanovic.

Shakhtar's win took them to the top of Group E with seven points from three games, three points ahead of Chelsea. (Writing by Tony Jimenez in London; editing by Justin Palmer)